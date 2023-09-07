Tim Cone replaces Chot as Gilas Pilipinas coach

MANILA — Tim Cone has been appointed as the new head coach of the Gilas Pilipinas squad competing in the coming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas made the announcement at the PBA headquarters in Libis on Thursday.

Cone will replace Chot Reyes who voluntarily stepped aside following harsh criticisms from local basketball fans after the team’s performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The SBP and the PBA made the announcement following an emergency meeting between federation president Al Panlilio, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and league chairman Ricky Vargas, along with San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua.

Earlier, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) said it advised the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) of possible changes to the rosters of certain national teams, including the Gilas squad.

The POC submitted to the HAGOC an initial list of the team’s lineup ahead of the deadline for the Entry by Names last July 25, but circumstances have changed since then.