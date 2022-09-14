Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- Former University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroon Ricci Rivero believes there is nothing wrong with local basketball players seeking greener pastures abroad.

For Rivero, playing overseas means better opportunity for an athlete and a chance to grow in terms of skills and talent.

Rivero recently signed a one-season deal with Taoyuan Pilots in the P. League+ of Taiwan. He said it was something he put off for a while to honor his commitment with UP.

"Kaya ako nag-UP because of that goal of ours (na mag-champion). Gusto kong ma-honor ang commitment ko sa UP," he said in an interview with Boy Abunda.

Rivero had a stellar outing for UP, averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals while helping the Maroons win their first UAAP title since 1986.

"After the championship doon na lang nasabi sa akin ito, 'yung (offer) from Taiwan. Before and during UP, nand'yan sila nangangamusta. Sobrang natuwa din ako kasi napag-antay ko sila," he said.

Rivero maintained there is nothing wrong with local leagues.

"It's just the opportunity. Kasi you can always go back to your roots e, dito kilala ka na nila. You grew up na nakikita ka nila, the scouts and all the coaches. But you have this opportunity to represent the country and yourself and to grow as a person," Rivero explained.

When directly asked if the pay was better, Rivero answered: "Yes."



But he admitted it was a difficult decision since it means being away from his family.

"Sobrang close kasi kami ng family ko. Ang hirap na nga nung nagpunta ako sa UP nung pinili kong mag-condo alone. I had to learn things on my own. Pero ang dami kong natutunan," said the 24-year-old.

Rivero is just one of the many local basketball stars, some of them coming from the collegiate ranks, who chose to play abroad.

Other players who already signed u with foreign teams are Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Rhenz Abando (Anyang-KGC), Far Eastern University's RJ Abarrientos (Ulsan Hyundai Mobis), and Ateneo de Manila University's SJ Belangel (Daegu KOGAS Pegasus).

The PBA also lost a handful of players to the Japan B.League, including Kiefer Ravena (Shiga), Ray Parks (Nagoya), Matthew Wright (Kyoto), Greg Slaughter (Fukuoka), and Jay Washington (Ryukyu).

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial already voiced out his concern during a recent Senate hearing, saying it is hard for local ball clubs to match the salaries offered by foreign teams.

"Times three po ang binibigay -- minimum po ‘yun, minimum. ‘Yun po ang pinakamababa na binibigay ng liga,” Marcial said.

RELATED VIDEO