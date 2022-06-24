MANILA – After helping the University of the Philippines (UP) clinch its historic UAAP basketball title, Ricci Rivero is ready to move on to his professional career.

And as has been reported before, Rivero is indeed taking his talents overseas as he signed with Taoyuan Pilots in the P.League+, as confirmed by his agency Virtual Playground.

This makes the shooting guard the first Asian to play as an import in the Taiwan league.

Last month, Rivero opted not to discuss his future plans after the Fighting Maroons ended a 36-year title drought in the UAAP men’s basketball.

Back then, there had been speculations on Rivero possibly playing overseas but the cager declined to comment about it.

“Next question. Next time, next time,” an evasive Rivero said.

Rivero is the first UAAP player to win titles with two different schools. He first bagged the championship in his rookie year in 2016 with the De La Salle University before he transferred to UP.

