Ricci Rivero mum on plans after UAAP stint

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Ricci Rivero does not want to talk about his future yet as he is still savoring the UP Fighting Maroons' historic title run on Friday.

Rivero and the rest of the Fighting Maroons ended a 36-year title drought in the UAAP men’s basketball after narrowly beating the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game 3 of the finals, 72-69, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

When asked about what is next for him as he leaves the collegiate league, Rivero said he enjoys the moment of winning another UAAP title in a different school.

“For now, I'm just gonna enjoy this with my teammates. I think, go back to UP, if we have a bonfire, then we're gonna enjoy it,” Rivero told reporters.

There have been speculations on Rivero’s possible playing stint overseas but the cager declined to comment about it.

“Next question. Next time, next time,” an evasive Rivero said.

Rivero, who contributed nine points in the title-clinching game, is the first UAAP player to win titles in two different schools.

He first bagged the championship in his rookie year in 2016 with the De La Salle Green Archers before he transferred to the Fighting Maroons.