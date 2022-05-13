Ricci Rivero during Game 3 of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball finals. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Graduating Ricci Rivero had the best departing gift for the UP community – a title that was 36 years in the making.

In his last game in the UAAP, Rivero contributed nine points in the Fighting Maroons’ historic and drought-ending 72-69 overtime win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

Rivero was full of gratitude to everyone who helped them propel to victory in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball finals.

“I just want to thank God for giving us this kind of blessing. It is such an honor to be part of this team, to be handled by Coach Gold, and all the coaching staff. The people behind the team, sa management side, sobrang thank you sa inyo,” Rivero said.

Rivero cherished the opportunity to start and end his UAAP journey with a title.

He first played for the De La Salle Green Archers where he was instrumental in Season 79’s victory of the Taft-based squad before transferring to Diliman.

“I'm just really blessed na I started my UAAP career as a champion and end it as a champion as well. I'm definitely going back to this team next year. Ako yung sa scouting nila,” he said jokingly.