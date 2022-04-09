Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Ricci Rivero asks Andrea Brilliantes to be his GF

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 09 2022 10:16 PM

 

University of the Philippines' Ricci Rivero surprised the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday with a message to actress Andrea Brilliantes.

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard thanked the crowd for cheering for the Fighting Maroons before asking Brilliantes to be his girlfriend.
 
Naturally it drew cheers from the crowd and witnessed the actress showing T-shirt with a "YES" print on it.

UP beat Far Eastern University that game, 83-76, for a 6th straight win.

The two have reportedly been dating for a while now, with photos of them together making the rounds online. 

