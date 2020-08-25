UAAP: UST shuts down basketball ‘bubble’ in Sorsogon, says report

MANILA--University of Santo Tomas has shut down the training "bubble" of its men's basketball team in Sorsogon, which became public after the controversial transfer of former captain CJ Cansino to University of the Philippines.

According to campus paper The Varsitarian on Tuesday, citing a source, the university ordered the team to stop training in Bicol and return home.

Head coach Aldin Ayo reportedly gathered the Growling Tigers at the bubble and said they will be back home by Wednesday.

The Tigers have been training in Sorsogon -- Ayo's hometown -- since June amid the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine protocols in the Philippines, sources told ABS-CBN News.

UST is investigating alleged lockdown violations, while the school's Institute of Physical Education and Athletics is also being probed.

Cansino earlier confirmed he was kicked out of the team for "defiance of authority."

Ayo later said there are now "marked differences" between him and Cansino, and said it was best that he and the player "part ways and allow maximum growth for each other."

