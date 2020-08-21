UAAP: Hoops stars react to CJ Cansino becoming a Fighting Maroon

Former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger CJ Cansino made a surprising move by joining the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

The development drew reactions from several UAAP stars, including UP's Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras, National University's Shaun Ildefonso and even Casino's former UST teammate Brent Paraiso.

Rivero welcomed Cansino to the Maroons, where the latter will have to serve a one-year residency before actually playing for UP.

"See you bro @cjcansino," said Rivero.

Ildofonso, for his part, was surprised by the development.



"Walanghiya tol @cjcansino di mo naman ako sinabihan, ready na ibigay sayo yung SM Tuguegarao. Goodluck tol," said Ildefonso tp the former UST team captain.



Cansino's former teammate, Paraiso, seemed to take the news well.

"Malapit lang naman UST eh. Dalawa na kayo pupunta sakin HAHA," was Paraiso's reaction to Rivero welcoming Cansino.

Paras, meanwhile, told fans he was clueless about Cansino being recruited by UP.

"Who else wanna join UP? everybody gotta stop asking me questions about recruitment I swear I see these ‘news’ on twitter like y’all," he said.

Juan Gomez de Liaño, meanwhile, seemed to have had an idea about Cansino's transfer.

He posted this message before news of Cansino's transfer broke out.

"Bro, the doors are always open @cjcansino. No where to go but??"