'Mas bagay ako sa UP': CJ Cansino moves on after shock exit from UST

MANILA, Philippines -- After a whirlwind 24 hours, CJ Cansino has made a decision -- and found a new home.

After spending the past five years in España, Cansino has decided to take his talents to the University of the Philippines.

This, after Cansino made a controversial exit from University of Santo Tomas. It was revealed Friday that Cansino was kicked off the Growling Tigers for "defiance of authority," after having expressed a desire to leave the team's "bubble" in Sorsogon.

Cansino was hotly recruited by players all over social media, but on Friday, he met with UP head coach Bo Perasol and team manager Atty. Agaton Uvero where he expressed his interest to join the Fighting Maroons.

"Unang-una sa lahat, UST is my dream school kaya nalulungkot talaga ako sa nangyari. Hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan ang UST and thankful ako sa kanila na binigyan nila ako ng opportunity, pero I need to move on," said Cansino.

"Noong natanggap ko na, na hindi na ako pwede sa UST, marami po akong kinausap and kinonsulta. Ang naging pakiramdam ko po ay mas bagay talaga ako sa UP, mas comfortable ako sa UP," he added.

Perasol welcomed Cansino's decision to join the Fighting Maroons, and assured the incoming third-year guard that he will help him adjust to the new environment.

"CJ will be a great addition to ensuring the sustainability of the program, especially with possibly just one player left from last season playing for Season 84," said Perasol.

"I will personally help him make the transition to being a Fighting Maroon. CJ will definitely enjoy his stay in UP," he added.

Cansino is a former Juniors MVP who averaged a double-double in his rookie season. He suffered an ACL tear late in Season 81, however, and was limited during his sophomore year -- wherein he also served as UST's team captain.

He will serve a one-year residency before being eligible to play starting Season 84.

"We wanted him to play for UP when he graduated from UST high school two years ago," said Uvero. "But his heart has always been with UST."

"We are happy and lucky that he chose to be part of the Fighting Maroons this time," he added.

