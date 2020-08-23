UST probes basketball team's alleged breach of quarantine protocols, vows appropriate action

MANILA, Philippines - The University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Sunday confirmed that it is investigating the alleged breach of quarantine protocols of its men's basketball team, amid reports that the Growling Tigers have been training in Sorsogon.

In a statement, UST said it created a committee to investigate the issue, which came to light over the past couple of days after the much-publicized transfer of former captain CJ Cansino to the University of the Philippines.

Cansino was kicked out of the Growling Tigers for "defiance of authority," sources told ABS-CBN News. The player himself confirmed as much in an appearance on "The Chasedown" on Saturday, but was still unsure as to the concrete reason for his dismissal.

Sources also told ABS-CBN News that the Growling Tigers have been training in Sorsogon -- the hometown of head coach Aldin Ayo -- since June. On Saturday, the UAAP met with officials of the Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board, and the Department of Health to discuss those allegations.

UST representatives did not attend the meeting, as it was still investigating the matter.

"While we adhere to the belief that physical activity can have a profoundly positive impact on the students' physical and mental health, we believe that the undertaking should be done in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government," UST said.

"We always endeavor to support the concerted government effort to ensure that proper social and physical environments are in place," it added.

"We wish to assure you that the University does not tolerate any form of violation of government regulation, and it responds promptly by taking the appropriate action."

Ayo, who led the Tigers to a Finals appearance in UAAP Season 82, has yet to speak publicly on the issue since Cansino's exit from the team came to light on Thursday evening.

According to UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, the league, as well as the GAB and the PSC, is waiting on UST's report before taking their next steps.

