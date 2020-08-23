UAAP: Ayo breaks silence, says it was best to part ways with Cansino

MANILA - (UPDATED) University of Santo Tomas head coach Aldin Ayo on Sunday finally broke his silence regarding the much-publicized exit of swingman CJ Cansino from the Growling Tigers.

Cansino, a former UAAP Juniors Most Valuable Player who served as UST's team captain in Season 82, made a shocking departure from the Growling Tigers, which came to light last Thursday night. This, despite Cansino's repeated assurances that UST was his dream school.

He revealed on Friday that he was kicked out of the team by Ayo, later confirming that he was found to have committed "defiance of authority."

In a statement, Ayo said that there are now "marked differences" between him and Cansino.

"These times of a COVID-9 pandemic crisis are very trying times for all of us throughout the country and of the world," said Ayo. "We have varying approaches and adaptation to cope with the crisis.

"As we have differences in strokes for different folks, we labor to respect such differences and allow generously for people to grow in the best way they could in whatever situation best fitting them," he added.

"Such is what happened in the case of CJ Cansino and the UST Basketball team under my stewardship. The circumstances of life today have brought out the marked differences between my orientation in life and the fundamental option of our player CJ Cansino," Ayo said.

Because of these marked differences, Ayo said it was best that he and Cansino "part ways and allow maximum growth for each other."

"We wish him the Best of Providence in his new endeavor with a different team. We express our gratitude for the years and effort he poured so generously for UST," he added.

It was a sad, disappointing end to Cansino's stay in Espana, which saw him win an MVP trophy with the Tiger Cubs before committing to play for Ayo following his senior season in high school. As a rookie, Cansino averaged a double-double of 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, but he suffered an ACL injury in his final game.

Cansino still earned a place in the team during his second season, and was even named team captain. His numbers dipped, however, as the team grew to rely more on MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo, swingman Rhenz Abando, and Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy.

Despite the nature of his exit, Cansino has expressed nothing but gratitude to UST. He makes it clear that he did not want to leave, but had no other choice as he was removed from the Growling Tigers.

"Kahit gaano mo kamahal 'yung school, 'pag ayaw na talaga sa'yo, 'yun na. 'Yun talaga ang tunay, tinanggal ako sa team. Nakakalungkot 'man, pero kailangan kasi nating tanggapin na kailangan talaga mag-move forward kapag ayaw na sa'yo," Cansino said in an interview with former UST volleyball player Carmela Tunay.

Just hours after revealing that he was removed from UST, Cansino announced that he will play for University of the Philippines.

He will serve one year of residency before being eligible for the Fighting Maroons in Season 84.

