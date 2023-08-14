Veteran Filipino fighter Eduard "Landslide" Folayang. ONE Championship/Handout.

MANILA -- Former two-time ONE lightweight world champion Eduard "Landslide" Folayang will make his long-awaited return to the ONE Championship Circle next month.

Folayang will be up against a familiar foe, as he takes on Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on September 30 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Folayang and Khan first faced off in 2018, when "Landslide" defeated the Singaporean fighter via a convincing five-round shutout to claim the ONE lightweight world championship for the second time in his legendary career.

The Filipino MMA trailblazer is looking forward to the rematch, which he hopes will reinvigorate his career after a rough stretch recently.

"I can't even begin to describe the level of excitement that's coursing through me as I look forward to the rematch against Amir Khan on September 30th," said Folayang.

"This fight represents so much more than just a battle in the Circle; it's a shot at redemption, a golden opportunity to rewrite my story, and a chance to open a new, exhilarating chapter in my career," he added.

Much has changed since Folayang fought Khan for the first time. For starters, he will no longer be wearing the signature Team Lakay red shorts that have long been associated with him. Instead, Folayang will be carrying the flag of Lions Nation MMA – the fight team he built just last June.

In Lions Nation, Folayang has two expert coaches in his corner starting with multi-medalled Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt Gibran Langbayan and veteran striking coach Don-Don Colas.

This comes after a two-month trip in the United States where he trained with some of the best coaches in the world from Greg Jackson and Mike Winklejohn at Jackson Wink MMA, to Rafael Cordeiro of Kings MMA.

Folayang is hopeful that the changes he made in his career will bear fruit.

"The road to this moment has been grueling, but it's in this adversity that I've found the strength to push forward," said the veteran. "I'm ready to showcase the culmination of my hard work, to seize this chance to prove that setbacks are just setups for comebacks."

Folayang last fought in December 2022, losing to Brazil's Edson Marques at the Mall of Asia Arena. He parted ways with Team Lakay in March 2023.

The Folayang-Khan bout is part of a stacked fight card headline by the showdown between former two-sport World Champion Stamp Fairtex and the red-hot Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Atomweight World Championship.