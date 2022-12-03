Folayang falls vs Marques, loses 5th match in MMA

Eduard Folayang during his Lightweight MMA match against Edson Marques of Brazil for ONE Championship held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Eduard Folayang's misfortunes in MMA continued as he got stopped in his lightweight match against Brazil's Edson Marques in ONE on Prime Video 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Saturday morning.

The former ONE lightweight champion was looking good in stand up and was pressing his attack against Marques, when he got tagged with a right hook to the chin in the second round.

The hit caused him to fall face down to the mat, prompting the referee to step in and stop the bout 2:53 seconds in the second stanza.

Before that unfortunate hit, Folayang was having success connecting his looping right hand against the taller Marques.

But the Team Laya stalwart decided to go toe-to-toe and that is when he got struck with the right fist to the jaw.

It was Folayang's fifth straight defeat in MMA.

The last time he won was in November 2019 when he beat Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa.

Before fighting Marques, Folayang one kick boxing match against retiring legend John Wayne Parr in March.