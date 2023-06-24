MMA: Folayang establishes own training facility in Benguet

Eduard Folayang together with his teammates in his newly opened gym. Handout

Eduard “Landslide” Folayang has taken a leap forward in his mixed martial arts career.

Stepping beyond the confines of the cage, the two-time ONE lightweight champion has embarked on an endeavor to share his expertise and passion for the sport by opening the "Landslide Martial Arts Training Center" in La Trinidad, Benguet.

He held its inauguration on Saturday with the gym placing a strong emphasis on character development and personal growth apart from the physical aspects of combat sports training.

“We don't just train fighters; we unleash greatness within individuals. It's not about the punches thrown or the techniques mastered, but rather the transformative journey that occurs when you push beyond your limits, conquer your fears, and discover the champion’s attitude within,” said Folayang.

“This is not just a place to train, but a sanctuary where dreams are realized and legacies are born.”

Folayang’s brand-new gym provides a comprehensive space for training, complete with a miniature cage for MMA scrimmages, a dedicated area for grappling drills, and an assortment of punching bags.

Recognizing the importance of recovery and relaxation, the facility also includes a sauna room.

“The vision of our new gym is to provide a holistic and complete training experience for every individual,” the 39-year-old Baguio City native shared.

During its opening ceremony, Folayang said the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center will be the base of operations of "Lions Nation MMA," the stable that he founded alongside longtime teammates Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, Honorio “The Rock” Banario, and Joshua “The Passion” Pacio.

Joining them on the team are Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly and Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw, as well as a cluster of up-and-comers such as Estrada Donga-as, Denver Songaben, Aaron Posawen, and Jahn Serbo.

Lions Nation MMA will be having Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Gibran Langbayan and striking coach Don-Don Colas as in-house trainers.

Belingon, the former ONE bantamweight champion, is ecstatic about the bright future that awaits them as a group.

“As we embark on this new journey together as a team, I cannot help but feel an overwhelming sense of excitement for what the future holds. We have assembled a remarkable band of practitioners, each bringing their unique skills and passion to the table,” said Belingon.

Just months ago, Folayang has decided to part ways with Team Lakay which he co-founded with its head coach Mark Sangiao.

Folayang then embarked on a US training camp with fellow former ONE champion Joshua Pacio before opening his new gym.