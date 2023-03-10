MMA: Folayang parts ways with Team Lakay

Former MMA champion Eduard Folayang. Handout photo

MANILA -- Eduard Folayang, long considered to be the face of Philippine MMA, has decided to say goodbye to the country's most recognized MMA stable.

In his latest social media post, "The Landslide" announced he is parting ways with the fabled Team Lakay.

"All good things must come to an end. Sadly, and with a heavy heart, my journey with Team Lakay has reached its final stretch," said Folayang.

The former two-time ONE lightweight champion, nevertheless, expressed his appreciation for the partnership he had with the Benguet-based MMA gym and its founder-coach former MMA fighter Mark Sangiao.



"For the last 16 years of my professional career as a mixed martial artist, I was in the company of brave and talented individuals in Team Lakay. This stable was a large element in what I have become and the stature I have arrived at in our beloved sport," said Folayang.

"Words will not suffice to aptly impart how grateful I am for our camaraderie that has led to our achievements and victories inside the Circle, as well as the heartbreaks that have driven us to keep going in pursuit of our ultimate goal. I will forever cherish every moment like a precious treasure."

Team Lakay has produced the biggest number of Filipino MMA champions.

It is the home of elite fighters like former ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio, former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio, former ONE featherweight champion Honorio Banario, former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon and several others.

"I extend my sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Team Lakay. I wish no less than the best for Coach Mark Sangiao and everyone under his wing. This is not a goodbye, but so long for now," said Folayang.

The former champion is apparently looking to maximize the remaining years of his career, especially after winning only one of his last eight fights.

He currently has a record of 22 wins in 13 defeats in professional MMA.

