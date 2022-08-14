Mobile Legends: Kairi, Baloyskie shine in Indonesian pro debuts

MPL Indonesia

MANILA - Former Onic PH players Kairi and Baloyskie took the reins as Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players started their pro careers in Indonesia this week.

Baloyskie and the rest of Geek Fam fought hard but fell short when they faced defending Indonesian champions RRQ Hoshi, who recently hired former Echo PH coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocabo in the league opener last Friday.

Baloyskie's Franco led the way for MPL Indonesia's Season 9's last seeded squad with a 2/3/7 kill-death-assist record, immediately making his presence felt in the rival country's professional scene.

Baloyskie and crew will end week 1 of MPL Indonesia action winless, after falling to Geek Fam in Saturday's matchup 2-0.

Wunderkind Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol's immediately made a statement Saturday in his MPL Indonesia debut, as Onic Esports swept Rebellion.



The 17-year-old's Akai flawlessly led Onic Esports to a Game 1, behind 4 kills and 11 assists.

"I was very excited because it was my very first game in MPL Indonesia," Kairi told the broadcast host following their win.

Meanwhile, EVOS Legends swept Bigetron Alpha, as both

Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera and Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio were kept on the sidelines by their respective squads.