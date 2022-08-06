Blacklist International's world championship skin has officially been revealed. Courtesy: Blacklist International.

MANILA - At long last, reigning Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world champs Blacklist International's M3 Estes skin has finally been revealed.

The game's developers, Moonton Games and the Tier One-backed organization revealed the skin design for the team's signature hero in a team event held at Mall of Asia Music Hall Saturday.

The skin, called "OhMyEstes" will hit the ML:BB's in-game store soon.

Donning the team's signature monochrome colors, OhMyEstes is inspired by captain Johnmar "OhmyV33nus" Villaluna, who wields the hero.

Blacklist won the world championship against fellow Pinoys Onic Philippines last December 20, and aside from the lion's share of the tournament's prize pool, the team also won the power to pick the hero for their championship skin.

The hero selection process reaped scrutiny as Blacklist's players alleged that the developers declined their request to pick Estes, even if the team collectively agreed to let Estes, the catalyst of the "Ultimate Bonding Experience" strategy, don the skin.

Moonton, who said the hero selection was "not decisive yet" decided to heed the team's request.

"All your wishes have been heard. Merry Estes Everyone! To our beloved gamers, Estes is the chosen champion M3 skin. We have heard your voices, and we will proceed with Blacklist International's choice," they said in a statement issued on Christmas eve last year.