Blacklist International lifts their trophy after taking the ML:BB World Championships title. They pummeled Onic PH, 4-0, en route to the victory. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang developers Moonton Games said it is taking into consideration Blacklist International's concern over a decision to allegedly deny the M3 World Champions' request to create a championship skin for support hero Estes.

This, as calls to reconsider the supposed decision topped local trends on Twitter Thursday.

In a statement, ML:BB Esports clarified that the M3 championship skin - a privilege bestowed on M-series championship teams such as Blacklist International - "has not yet been determined and development is still underway."

The developers said they were focusing "on this issue at hand," adding they they are "fully cooperating and listening" to Blacklist on the final selection of the championship skin.

"We would like to clarify that the M3 Champion Skin has not yet been determined, and development is still underway. We are also fully cooperating and listening to the voice of Blacklist International and their players on the final selection," the statement, posted on MPL - Philippines' Facebook page, read.

"The voices of our fans, players, and cherished partners greatly matter, and we will continue to keep open communication and hear each other's opinion, and we hope that you continue to support both MLBB and MLBB Esports and help us improve," they continued, adding that an announcement concerning the skin will come in the next few days.

#WeWantEstes topped Twitter trends from the morning of Thursday until the afternoon, a night after team captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna said it was likely that the skin for Estes, which they collectively decided for after copping the world title, would not come through.

OhMyV33nus, who uses the hero, expressed disappointment over a decision to deny their request, answering a commenter on his livestream late Wednesday evening.

He added that the game developers cited the marketability of the hero chosen.

"To be honest, like revenue speaking, mababa ang kikitain ng Estes compared sa mga core 'di ba? Pero ayun nga, if you're going to pick something na hindi ganoon ka-trademark ng Blacklist, what's the point? Where's the value over revenue?" OhMyV33nus said, with teammate Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario agreeing with him on the stream.

Key Blacklist officials such as co-owners Tryke Gutierrez and Alodia Gosiengfiao also appealed to have the decision reconsidered.

Moonton apologized for "causing inconvenience to those affected and the players who have supported and loved us along the way."

Blacklist International last December 19 copped the world title for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang after pummeling Onic PH, 4-0, in an all-Pinoy M3 World Championships showdown in Singapore.

Aside from the $300,000 prize money, they are also given the power to choose a hero for their championship skin, which is usually released weeks after M3.