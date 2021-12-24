MANILA— As calls to heed Blacklist's M3 world championship skins grow, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang developers Moonton decided they will go forth with the newly-crowned world champions' request.

"All your wishes have been heard. Merry Estes Everyone!" ML:BB Professional League - Philippines said in a statement.

"To our beloved gamers, Estes is the chosen champion M3 skin. We have heard your voices, and we will proceed with Blacklist International's choice," they added.

Immediately after the announcement, #MerryEstes and #WeChooseEstes trended in the Philippines, as Mobile Legends fans rejoiced over the decision.

On Wednesday evening, Blacklist captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna expressed disappointment over Moonton's supposed decision to choose a different hero for their championship skin, even if the squad collectively agreed that the support hero should be given the skin.

Estes was long heralded as the symbol for Blacklist's "Ultimate Bonding Experience" strategy, the key to their back-to-back local titles and eventually the world title.

For the last couple of days, the hashtag #WeWantEstes trended on microsite Twitter, with MPL Philippines officials and coaches joining the call.