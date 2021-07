Didal scored 7.52 points after she botched her last 3 tricks, ahead of last-placer Aori Nishimura (6.92) of Japan. Toby Melville, Reuters

The Philippines' Margielyn Didal finished in 7th place in the women’s street final in Olympic skateboarding in Tokyo on Monday.

Didal scored 7.52 points after she botched her last 3 tricks Ariake Park Skateboarding, ahead of last-placer Aori Nishimura (6.92) of Japan, the world No. 3.

Momiji Nishiya and Funa Nakayama made it a gold-bronze finish for Japan, while Brazil’s Rayssa Leal took the silver.

