Didal looks to make history again, this time in Olympics

Margielyn Didal during training. Handout photo.

Margielyn Didal has already made history in the Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games, ruling the inaugural skateboard competitions in both events.

The skater from Cebu has a chance to earn an even bigger accolade in the Tokyo Olympics, where skateboarding is being contested for the very first time.

Didal plunges into action on Monday morning at the Ariake Sports Park, where she will compete against 19 of the best skaters in the women's street event.

The 22-year-old Diaz was mostly unknown before bursting into instant fame following her golden performance in the 2018 Asiad in Palembang, Indonesia, which she followed up by a dominant campaign in the SEA Games on home turf the next year.

She now eyes a piece of the spotlight when she goes for gold in one of the four events to be contested in her sport's debut in the Olympics.

Skateboarding has been an essential part of street culture in many parts of the world, and it has had several international competitions. But it will be something new in the Olympics, as competitors battle in a bigger, grander course

"Kung baga sa basketball, dati half-court lang ang inilalaro mo, ngayon full court," said Skateboard Pilipinas president Carl Sambrano.

"The duration is still the same," he explained. "It's still 45 seconds, but in bigger play."

Competitors will make two runs in the course and perform five tricks.

The Tokyo skateboarding courses are a culmination of the designs and experiences derived from a number of world championships and qualifying events.

Each course – for "Street" and "Park" – will be considerably larger than a typical qualifying or world championship course but still small enough to allow athletes to take advantage of all obstacles during a typical run.

Didal was at the venue on Sunday observing the male skateboarders in their competition.

Women's preliminaries start at 8:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. in Manila). The final is at 1:30 p.m.

