LOOK: Margielyn Didal meets skateboarding legend Tony Hawk

Filipino Olympian Margielyn Didal met face-to-face with skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk, while preparing for competition in Tokyo.

Hawk, who will be doing commentating work, dropped by Ariake Urban Sports Park and had his picture taken with Didal.

"This guy asked me to take a photo with him and I let him because he looks like Tony Hawk," Didal quipped in her Facebook post.

Hawk is arguably the most revered skateboard figures, having pioneered the modern vertical skateboarding.

Didal will be competing in the women’s street skateboarding Monday.

