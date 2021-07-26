Olympics: Margie Didal qualifies for finals of women's street

Margielyn Didal of Philippines in action. Lucy Nicholson, Reuters

Filipina skater Margielyn Didal is through to the finals of the women's street event after placing 7th in the preliminaries at the Tokyo Olympics.

Didal was the life of the party during the qualifying round at the Ariake Skate Park on Monday morning, where she competed with 19 of the best skaters in the world.

Only the Top 8 advanced to the finals.

Didal was in third place after her heat, having compiled a score of 12.02. She recovered from a slow start in the run program with three strong tricks, including a tre flip in her last attempt, to give herself a chance to advance.

"Masakit 'yung tuhod ko after the second run, but I have to be strong. This is it, we're here," Didal told Gretchen Ho of Cignal TV. "It's for the Philippines, para sa bayan."

She dropped to fifth place after the third heat, thanks to a spectacular show by Japanese skaters Funa Nakayama and 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya who took the top two spots with scores of 15.77 and 15.40, respectively.

Brazil's 13-year-old Rayssa Leal came in third place with a score of 14.91, followed by Roos Zwetsloot of the Netherlands with a score of 13.48.

Japan's Aori Nishimura was fifth (12.82) followed by China's Wenhui Zeng (12.31).

Alexis Sablone of the United States rounded up the qualifiers with a score of 11.77.

Shockingly missing the cut was top-ranked skater Pamela Rosa of Brazil, who faltered in the tricks and scored 10.06.

Prior to her stint in the Olympics, Didal had won gold in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

