Genshin Impact, Valorant 'most tweeted about games' in PH in 1st half of 2021

MANILA— Genshin Impact and Valorant emerged as the most tweeted about game titles in the Philippines for the first half of 2021, microblogging site Twitter reported Friday.

Twitter noted that the Philippines ranked 6th among countries which tweeted the most about gaming, posting more frequently about titles which have picked up over the pandemic gaming boom. The Philippines rose three spots from the same period in 2020.

Ranking on top of the list are mobile/PC multiple online role-playing game Genshin Impact and first-person shooting game Valorant, which were both introduced at the beginning of pandemic lockdowns in 2020.

Cult classics such as online gaming platform Roblox and sandbox video game Minecraft followed suit, ranking 3rd and 4th, respectively, as the demand for both titles drove up with the continuing pandemic.

Ranking 5th is social deduction game Among Us, which has also noted an influx of popularity in 2020 as a mobile game and was later on introduced in other platforms such as the PC and recently, the Nintendo Switch.

With game developers migrating major tournaments online with the halt on mass gatherings, Twitter noted that users in the Philippines have tuned in and posted about squads across gaming titles, particularly that of Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant among others.

"While we are starting to see the return of live sporting events, the esports industry never let up amidst the pandemic due to online play, with plenty of leagues ramping up since the beginning of the year,” Twitter said.

Some squads on the list include Filipino players, such as PH’s most-tweeted about team T1 led by Filipino Carlo “Kuku” Palad.

Europe-based gaming organization Team Secret, with a Filipino League of Legends: Wild Rift team in their belt, ranked 4th on the list.

Fnatic, parading Filipino players such as Djardel “DJ” Mampusti and Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto, are the 6th most tweeted about esports team in the Philippines. All-Filipino DoTA team TNC Predator also made it on the list as the 9th most frequently tweeted about esports squad in the country.