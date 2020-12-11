LIST: Top Google searches in PH for 2020

Among Us (left) and Genshin Impact topped game-related searches in the Philippines in 2020. Images from Facebook.com/genshinimpact and innersloth.com

MANILA -- Google on Thursday released its complete list of top trending searches in the Philippines.

Categories such as education and games emerged this year as most Filipinos spent more time at home during the pandemic.

How-to articles and tutorials also gained popularity as people spent the quarantine to learn new things.

"Looking back at the year that was, many Filipinos realized the importance of going digital now more than ever to search for answers and cope with the new changes happening around them. As per the latest SEA e-Conomy report, a significant number of Filipinos tried new digital services and 54% of these new consumers came from non-metro areas," said Geia Lopez, Google Southeast Asia's analytical head for consumer packaged goods and retail.

"Google is committed to making search constantly helpful to Filipinos as they rely on technology to look for useful and trusted information, and reap the benefits of the digital economy to succeed and grow," she added.

Check out Google's Year in Search for the Philippines below:

NEWS

1. US election 2020

2. Coronavirus

3. Taal Volcano

4. first day of school

5. www.reliefagad.ph

6. Kim Jong Un

7. Joe Biden

8. hantavirus

9. SSS calamity loan

10. Typhoon Ulysses

EDUCATION

1. DepEd Commons

2. first day of school

3. English to Filipino

translation

4. quadratic equation

5. Venn diagram

6. homogenous mixture

7. fraction calculator

8. scientific method

9. arithmetic sequence

10. heterogeneous mixture

SPORTS

1. NBA score

2. NBA schedule

3. Lakers vs Heat

4. NBA standings

5. Lakers vs Nuggets

6. NBA games today

7. Lakers vs Rockets

8. Clippers vs Nuggets

9. Lakers vs Trail Blazers

10. Australian Open 2020

TV SHOWS/SERIES

1. Crash Landing on You

2. Money Heist

3. It's Okay To Not Be Okay

4. Start-Up

5. Itaewon Class

6. The World of the Married

7. Girl from Nowhere

8. Backstreet Rookie

9. Prison Break

10. The King: Eternal Monarch

SONGS AND LYRICS

1. When I Look at You lyrics

2. Tala

3. Love Story lyrics

4. Paubaya lyrics

5. Imahe lyrics

6. Catriona lyrics

7. At My Worst lyrics

8. Make It With You lyrics

9. Kabilang Buhay lyrics

10. Ice Cream lyrics

GAME-RELATED SEARCHES

1. Among Us

2. Genshin Impact

3. Rules of Survival gift

4. Adorable Home

5. Valorant

6. League of Legends: Wild Rift

7. Krunker.io

8. Codashop PH

9. Shinobi Life 2 codes

10. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

MOVIES

1. Through Night and Day

2. Parasite

3. Enola Holmes

4. Mulan

5. Black Panther

6. Train to Busan 2

7. Extraction

8. Contagion

9. Birds of Prey

10. Miracle in Cell No. 7

FEMALE PERSONALITIES

1. Issa Pressman

2. Sofia Andres

3. Ivana Alawi

4. Vanessa Bryant

5. Janine Berdin

6. Kamala Harris

7. Seo Ye-ji

8. Rabiya Mateo

9. Kaachi

10. Kim Go-eun

MALE PERSONALITIES

1. Kim Jong Un

2. Joe Biden

3. Hyun Bin

4. Tom Hanks

5. Vico Sotto

6. Carlo Acutis

7. Marcelito Pomoy

8. Kim Soo-yun

9. Michael V.

10. Jeremy Jauncey

LOSSES

1. Kobe Bryant

2. Lloyd Cadena

3. Chadwick Boseman

4. Naya Rivera

5. George Floyd

6. Go Soo-jung

7. Emman Nimedez

8. Park Ji-hoon

9. Oh In-hye

10. Sean Connery

K-DRAMA

1. Crash Landing On You

2. It's Okay To Not To Be Okay

3. Start-Up

4. Itaewon Class

5. The World of the Married

6. Backstreet Rookie

7. The King: Eternal Monarch

8. Hi Bye, Mama!

9. Record of Youth

10. Hospital Playlist

KOREAN PERSONALITIES

1. Hyun Bin

2. Kim Soo-hyun

3. Kaachi

4. Kim Go-eun

5. Aespa

6. Jun Ji-hyun

7. Son Ye-jin

8. So Ji-sub

9. Han So-hee

10. Jo Eun-Jung

HOW-TO

1. How to make dalgona coffee

2. How to wear a surgical mask

3. How to compute BMI

4. How to boost the immune system

5. How to make leche flan

6. Divide fractions

7. How to solve quadratic equations

8. How to make pancakes

9. How to apply for an SSS calamity loan online

10. How to prevent COVID-19

