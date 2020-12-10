LOOK: PH's most searched personalities of 2020

MANILA — Issa Pressman and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are the most searched personalities by Filipinos this 2020, Google Philippines has revealed this Thursday.

Pressman, the influencer who was rumored to have been involved in the breakup of Nadine Lustre and James Reid —an accusation she had already denied— topped the female category, while Kim Jong Un, who was falsely reported to have died, led the male list.

Pressman, also the sister of actress Yassi Pressman, is followed by Sofia Andres, Ivana Alawi, Vanessa Bryant, and Janine Berdin. The others in the female top 10 are Kamala Harris, Seo Ye-ji, Rabiya Mateo, Kaachi, and Kim Go-eun.

The male top 10 are as follows: Kim Jong Un, Joe Biden, Hyun Bin, Tom Hanks, Vico Sotto, Carlo Acutis, Marcelito Pomoy, Kim Soo-yun, Michael V, and Jeremy Jauncey.

In music, people searched for the lyrics to Miley Cyrus’ “When I Look at You” the most. Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala,” which had a resurgence in popularity late 2019,” is in second place.

In movies, the Paolo Contis and Alessandra de Rossi-starrer “Through Night and Day” ranked highest, beating even international titles like the Oscar-winning “Parasite” and “Enola Holmes.”

Contrast that to the TV category which featured no local shows and was dominated by K-dramas like “Crash Landing on You.”

Baskeball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash, was number one in the “loss” category of searches ahead of Filipino vlogger Lloyd Cadena and Chadwick Boseman.

You can check out the lists below: