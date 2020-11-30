LOOK: Sofia Andres marks first birthday of daughter Zoe

MANILA – No pandemic could stop Sofia Andres and her partner Daniel Miranda from celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Zoe.

On Instagram, Andres shared several photos and a video from the intimate event, which was only attended by people close to them.

The partyt was held at the Palacio de Memoria in Parañaque where they also held a family photo shoot a few weeks ago in preparation for Zoe’s birthday.

Thanking everyone who made the gathering happen, Andres wrote on social media: “Of course, my love's first birthday will not be possible without these people who put so much love effort for Zoe!”

“This is just an intimate celebration for her. People that are super close with us. Thank you for making this memorable for my daughter,” she added.

Andres and Miranda’s daughter turned one last November 24.

It was last June when Andres surprised her fans and followers by revealing that she is already a mom. The actress greeted Miranda on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their first child.

Their daughter, Zoe, was baptized last February, a month before quarantines were imposed in the Philippines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoe has since become a social media star. Her account, handled by her parents, has so far gained over 422,000 followers and a handful of endorsement deals.

In a previous interview, Andres said she appreciates Miranda, noting that he’s actually “more like the mom” between the two of them.

“Lagi niya chine-check 'yung temperature almost every day. Kapag may sipon, dala agad sa doctor. Siya 'yung mas sensitive and mas OC,” she said. “I am grateful for my family, for my partner and for Zoe. Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako na meron akong katulad nila sa life ko.”

Andres said she now understands why her parents were so strict with her when she was younger.

“Siyempre kapag babae ang anak, they will do everything para protektahan ka,” she said.

“Dati galit na galit ako sa kanila. Nagrebelde ako and all that. But now, I really appreciate everything kung gaano nila ako kamahal. Now I am giving it back,” she added.

