‘Maraming salamat Cadenators’: Family uploads Lloyd Cadena’s final recorded vlog

MANILA — Lloyd Cadena's family has uploaded the YouTube star’s final recorded vlog.

The post went up Saturday and it featured Cadena unboxing things he bought for their new home, which included a pair fire extinguishers, a sponge holder, and some large speakers he had been saving up for. “Pinangarap ko lang ‘to noon,” he said of the speakers.

A majority of the video was just Cadena trying to make the speakers work with their television, with a fun karaoke session thrown in to test it out at the end. What made it a poignant watch, according to the comments, was how it showed that Cadena was still doing what he loved, prior to his death.

"Maraming salamat 'Cadenators' sa support ninyo kay Kween LC," Cadena’s family wrote, referring to the name of the vlogger’s fans, as they shared the final video. “Marami siyang nagawa at natupad na mga pangarap dahil sa inyo.”

You can check it out below:

Cadena’s family revealed the vlogger’s death last September 4, writing that he will be missed "for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone.”

Tributes poured in in the days that followed, including online eulogies from some of his closest friends. Madam Ely, who considers Cadena his best friend, remembered their final conversation and recalled the “unbearable” pain he felt when he received the call informing him of the death of his “mare.”

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Wil Dasovich called Cadena an “amazing human being,” and lauded him as an inspiration to many for being one of the pioneers of the local vlogging community.