WATCH: Ivana Alawi's brother in tears after being surprised with land title

MANILA — This is the heartwarming moment Ivana Alawi’s brother, Hash, was so happy he was in tears after the social media star surprised him with a land title.

Hash had wanted little in terms of material things, explained Alawi in her new vlog titled “New House + Surprising Hash” uploaded on her YouTube channel on Tuesday.

In the video, Alawi shared that Hash would turn down her offer to buy him luxury watches and other stuff like a new gaming computer or laptop, saying that he was already content with what he has.

But Alawi still wanted to do something for her brother she loved so much, so she decided to surprise him with a lot of his own. “Para at least, magagamit niya. Puwede niya ipatayo para sa magiging asawa niya, sa mga anak niya. For his future," she said.

The vlog, which already has more than 2.7 million views, began with Alawi explaining how she and her siblings have always dreamed of living in one subdivision when they all have families of their own, just so that they can remain close with one another.

She also showed off the lot she bought for their mother before the video took a touching turn with her surprise for Hash.

Hash had no idea why they visited a different lot until Alawi handed her a briefcase that had inside the land’s title with his name on it. “Is this a prank?” Hash asked, before tearing up. “It’s too much.”

