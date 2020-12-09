US elections, NBA topics dominate Google searches in pandemic year

The Google Philippines headquarters in Taguig. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News/File​

MANILA--Many Filipinos were apparently interested in this year's US presidential elections, as revealed by Google. Even more than the global COVID-19 health crisis.

"US election 2020" was the most sought topic on the search engine in the Philippines this year, the tech company reported Wednesday.

"Coronavirus", a topic that essentially dominated everyone's lives, came in only at third place, even behind "NBA score", which was second among overall searches.

The most searched keywords among Filipinos this year are as follows:

OVERALL TOP TRENDING SEARCHES

US election 2020 NBA score coronavirus DepEd Commons Taal Volcano NBA schedule Kobe Bryant Lakers vs Heat first day of school www.reliefagad.ph

NEWS-RELATED SEARCHES

US election 2020 coronavirus Taal Volcano first day of school www.reliefagad.ph Kim Jong Un Joe Biden hantavirus SSS calamity loan Typhoon Ulysses

HOW TO

How to make dalgona coffee? How to wear a surgical mask? How to compute BMI? How to boost the immune system? How to make leche flan? How to divide fractions? How to solve quadratic equations? How to make pancakes? How to apply an SSS calamity loan online? How to prevent COVID-19?

