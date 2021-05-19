Esports: TNC outlasts Fnatic, secures spot in WePlay AniMajor

TNC Predator defeated Fnatic on Wednesday, bouncing back from a dreadful first game in the best of 3 series.

Fnatic took the first game as former TNC player Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto's fed Juggernaut ripped through the all-Filipino team's roster with ease.

Game 2 of the series produced several highlights as both teams managed to snatch the Aegis of the Immortal from each other.

Fnatic predicted TNC's Roshan play halfway past the 18-minute mark with Malaysian player Kam "Moon" Boon Seng playing an in-and-out snatch with his Storm Spirit.

TNC, however, did not let it slide as they contested Fnatic's bid on Roshan at the 44-minute mark which led to TNC's Kim "Gabbi" Santos snatching a crucial Aegis in the late game.

Despite the back and forth team fights, Fnatic's momentum was broken after Gabbi's Dragon Knight rallied TNC to a much-needed win on Game 2, forcing a tiebreaker Game 3 in the series.

TNC went through the third and deciding match with ease after Jun "Bok" Kanehara's Enigma secured several team fights for TNC with his black holes, allowing Gabbi's Ursa to safely claw its way through Fnatic's team.

With TNC Predator's recent win, they are now at the top spot of the Southeast Asia Upper League division with a 5-2 standing.

TNC also managed to clinch a spot in the WePlay AniMajor, the second major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit season.

The WePlay AniMajor will take place at Kiev, Ukraine on June 2 to 13 where 18 teams will compete for the final prize of $200,000 and a spot in The International 10 which will be held on August 2021 at Stockholm, Sweden.