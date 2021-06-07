Dota 2: All-Filipino team TNC Predator clinches WePlay AniMajor playoffs spot

After battling in the highly competitive group stage, all-Filipino team TNC Predator has qualified in the lower bracket of the WePlay AniMajor playoffs.

This developed after drawing their last best-of-two series in the group stage Monday night vs. Russian squad Team Spirit 1-1.

In the first game, the Filipinos built a massive gold lead after consistently winning battles in their favor, and eventually winning the game.

PH's @TNCPredator clawed their way back into the match after winning battles in their favor.



They are now up 1-0 over Team Spirit @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/AU2frdM0rO — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) June 7, 2021

Filipino star Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios' Puck was unstoppable, earning a massive 55.5k net worth on his hero.

Armel also etched 17 kills across his name, alongside 23 assists and 2 deaths.

However, things did not go their way, as the Filipino team lost the second match.

TNC failed to kill Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk's Ursa in Game 2 while securing 16 kills.

The whole squad was held to only 14 kills, versus Team Spirit's 40.

Despite the series draw, TNC secured a 2-3-2 win-draw-loss record in the group stage, enough to enter the lower bracket playoffs.

They will continue to fight for Filipinos' esports pride in the AniMajor playoffs starting June 9.

ROSTERS:

TNC PREDATOR: Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte, Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, Marvin "Boomy" Rushton

TEAM SPIRIT: Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek, Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov, Miroslaw "Miroslaw" Kolpakov, Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov