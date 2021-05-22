Esports: TNC falls to T1 in best-of-3 series tiebreaker

TNC Predator yielded the top spot in the Southeast Asia Division of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) after losing 2 straight games in their tiebreaker series against T1.

The Filipino squad seemed to take control of the first game, as they dominated the early 15 minutes of the match, killing the enemy heroes with ease.

TNC's momentum, however, was derailed at the 18-minute mark as 2 members of the team were picked off by T1, allowing Thai player Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon's Wraith King to claim the executions and ignite his killing spree that lasted until the last minutes of the game.

The first game ended with T1 having a whopping 28,000 gold lead against TNC.

T1 takes Game 1 with an unstoppable Wraith King! Don't go away, Game 2 will be up next! We'll try to run it back!#AlwaysRise #SummonYourStrength#PlaytoWin pic.twitter.com/tRdOMG8sz4 — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) May 22, 2021

TNC had hoped to bounce back in the second game of the series but fell short again with 23savage's Wraith King, who never died in the entirety of the match.

Game 2 ended a little more than the 30-minute mark, with T1 having 30 kills against TNC's 9.

TNC Predator's loss in the series, however, still qualified them for the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor, where they will face teams from the Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America.

TNC also claimed 2nd place in the DPC: SEA Division, taking home the $28,000 prize pool.