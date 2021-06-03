Esports: Execration falls to Nigma, shown door at AniMajor

Filipino Dota 2 team Execration bowed out of WePlay AniMajor after failing to snatch a much-needed win against Team Nigma on the last day of the wild-card stage of the tournament.

Before their best-of-2 series against Team Nigma, the all-Filipino team stood with a relatively safe 0 win, 4 draw, 0 loss record.

This meant that Execration needed to sweep their final opponent to keep their group stage bid alive.

Execration tried to hold off the Europeans in Game 1, but Maroun "gH" Merhej's Winter Wyvern provided all the support Nigma needed and managed to keep the Filipinos at bay.

gH's Winter Wyvern also accomplished a rare feat for a support, as he registered 0 kills, 0 deaths, and 24 assists when the game ended at the 29-minute mark.

PH team @ExecrationGG loses Game 1 as they struggle to hold off Team Nigma's unstoppable force. Execration's last chance to possibly qualify for the group stage will be to snatch another draw under their record.



Game 2 will start in a few minutes.@ABSCBNNews — Kevin Alabaso (@KvnAlbxooo) June 3, 2021

The Filipino team's plan to bounce back in Game 2 fell short, as Nigma finished the game faster than the first one, with the Filipinos surrendering halfway past the 24-minute mark.

Execration's mid-lane player Yuri Dave "Yowe" Pacaña bid their group stage hopes goodbye, but they are still optimistic in the upcoming The International in August 2021.

Failure is the first step to success. Next up: TI qual and also thanks to @WePlay_Esports staff for being very accommodating and making my first major experience wonderful. — Yuri Pacaña (@yowedota) June 3, 2021

With the loss of Execration, TNC Predator is the only remaining all-Filipino team in the tournament.

However, international teams, such as T1 and Evil Geniuses (EG), have Filipinos in their roster, too, with T1 housing Carlo "Kuku" Palad and "Karl" Jayme and EG recruiting "Abed" Azel Yusop.

ROSTERS:

EXECRATION - Jinn Marey "Palos" Lamatao, Yuri Dave "Yowe" Pacaña, Nikko "Nikko" Bilocura, Don Carlo "BDz" Manalo, Ralph Richard "RR^" Peñano

TEAM NIGMA - Kuro Salehi "KuroKy" Takhasomi, Igor "iLTW" Filatov, Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi, Ivan "MinD_ContRoL" Ivanov, Maroun "GH" Merhej###