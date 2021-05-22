Esports: Execration sweeps Fnatic, clinches wildcard spot in AniMajor

Filipino squad Execration triumphed over Fnatic in a tiebreaker, best-of-3 series for the 3rd place, punching a ticket to the WePlay AniMajor.

Congratulations to our Dota2 Team

Back in the World Stage! TO THE MAJORS!#ExeShot #ExeWin pic.twitter.com/OuzfJIhyHL — Execration (@ExecrationGG) May 22, 2021

Execration finished the series with 2 straight wins as "Nikko" Bilocura rallied his team to victory in both games with his Doom.

Nikko, together with Juan Carlo "BDz" Manalo's Grimstroke, secured much-needed team fight wins in Game 1 with the deadly combo of Soul Bind and Doom, allowing Execration to keep 2 enemy heroes at bay during the skirmishes.

The combo enabled the all-Filipino team to outlast Fnatic Pinoy player Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto's farmed Medusa and Thai player Kam Boon "Moon" Seng's Death Prophet.

The tide seemed to turn in Fnatic's favor in Game 2, as Execration struggled in the first crucial fights.

However, the PH squad executed a perfect final team fight at the 38-minute mark, eliminating all 5 of the enemy players without any casualties on their side.

With the win, Execration bagged $27,000 for ranking in the third top spot of Season 2 of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021: SEA Upper Division.

Execration also qualified as the only Southeast Asian team for the wild-card stage of the WePlay AniMajor, where they will play other wild-card qualifiers in Western Europe, China, and Eastern Europe.

