Football: Why Reyes trusts Weiss in leading Azkals

Azkals midfielder Sandro Reyes. RM Chua/PFF

MANILA -- Philippine Azkals head coach Michael Weiss faced what could be described as a Schrodinger's cat predicament when Jarvey Gayoso went down with a pulled hamstring in the halftime interval of the men's football national team's friendly against Chinese Taipei on Monday night.

The cats, of course, were youngsters Gio Pabualan and Jared Peña, who were both subbed in during the second half but would cause the "downfall" of the Azkals in a 3-2 heartbreaker at home, as Weiss mentioned straightforwardly in the post-match presser.

“When you take risks, then you get caught up eventually in the counter. I’m not interested in the results now. I’m more interested that we create more chances, opportunities, that we go on the forefront, that we put the pedal on the gas, that we do something, that we are active,” the returning German tactician said.

“We took a risk also with the young players. We wanted to see them, give them a chance, Gio, and Jared. But both were involved in part of the downfall in the second half.”

It’s not to blame the youngsters in any way. With last-minute pull-outs and the unavailability of other players, Weiss had to do what he had to.

Being in charge of a crucial transition in the men's team, Weiss deemed the FIFA international window would be a good gauge for him to see how things would work; ultimately, he chose to field them in.

“When you see the young ones in training, when you see the locals, I’m very much positive for our local players, because of the identity is there, we have them here, maybe we can push them like Gayoso and the young ones who came in [against Taipei] to the next level,” Weiss continued, “but it was a reality check today. You saw, they were nervous, they were overwhelmed a little bit.”

Pabualan, who helped Far Eastern University capture the UAAP men’s football title last month, was inserted in the second half to replace the hobbling Gayoso. He played for about 20 minutes and was replaced by veteran Martin Steuble later.

Peña, on the other hand, was subbed in late, when Chinese Taipei was knocking on the door. His first touch of the ball, unfortunately, led to the opponent’s counterattack which allowed them to score the go-ahead goal.

“You get caught like we get caught,” Weiss said. “In the second half, even morale and spirit could not help us in crucial situations, if you do not have the basics right.”

“Again, not blaming. I needed to see in this window who can help us.”

While others may easily dismiss Weiss’ brutally honest sentiments as unhelpful, the Azkals themselves knew he was doing and what he meant.

“[The] right time will come. We still have lots to come. Adjustment lang, especially we just had a few days of training. You have to adjust; you have to cope up,” Pabualan said.

“‘Yung advice nila sa akin before the game is just be confident, and heads up lang lagi, where the best moment is. Have to cope up with them lang.”

For Greuther Fürth II midfielder Sandro Reyes, it's Weiss' trust that stands out and leads to an exciting and positive mood in training camp.

“It’s good, it looks exciting that coach gives a lot of confidence to every player, and a good group, always a positive vibe.”

In one instance after the match, Weiss was asked whether inserting Pabualan and Peña last Monday was the right time or not.

“You know we coaches, sometimes, we have more wishful thinking than the reality. It is like that. I can say it was wrong and I take full responsibility for that. But, if I don’t test them in a match like this, then when can I see them?” he explained.

“The training can never replace the real game situation. “If I don't test them in a period like this, when do I see them? Training can never replace the real game situation.”

Monday's loss was one of those “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” moments for Weiss.

He chose to do so and took full responsibility, knowing there's no other way to rekindle the fire on the men's side than to take risks and live with the consequences for now.

“[We have] three, four, five homegrown players coming in and trying to do the job, it’s something we can also be a little proud of. Winning at the end of the day is important, but overall, I think it’s okay, considering the circumstances, considering the last-minute pull-outs,” Weiss said.

“Please do not be disappointed. For sure, I can see many, many more positives in the September, October, November windows.”

One way or another, the confidence Weiss has, as Reyes mentioned, will translate to more favorable results. They, too, trust Weiss to lead the way.

“He’s always very confident. He lets us believe in our abilities. He just gives us a lot of confidence if we are not having the best days, he keeps us going. He’s very good with people, with players,” Reyes said.



