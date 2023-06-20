The Philippine Azkals in action against Chinese-Taipei in a FIFA international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on June 19, 2023. RM Chua, PFF.

MANILA -- Better conditioning and availability are what the Azkals need.

Following their 3-2 defeat against Chinese Taipei on Monday night, Philippine men's national football team head coach Michael Weiss explained that his squad ran out of gas in the second half as they failed to protect their one-goal advantage.

"I think in the first half we were very much in the game," said Weiss, as the Azkals led 2-1 at the half at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

"We got a little bit lucky here or there. We had a 2-1 lead with morale and with spirit, then in the second half, even morale and spirit could not help us in crucial situations."

The Philippines failed to hold on to their lead, allowing Chinese Taipei to score in the 57th to tie the game at two goals apiece.

And the returning head coach pointed out the team's conditioning that resulted in them losing their grip.

"If you do not have the basics right, if you come into a camp like this with the fitness like many players did, eventually you cannot cover up anymore," said Weiss.

"We lost [Kevin] Ingreso before the match, we had Manny Ott out, [Amani] Aguinaldo, and [Santi] Rublico. The rest of the players, most of them are not really in good shape, with few exceptions like [Kike] Linares, who was the discovery of this match. This is one very positive thing that we can draw from this match. We found a young, good defender who can seriously help us."

But even with the loss after Ming-Wei Lin's clutch goal in the final seconds, Weiss did not put up any blame on his players.

"I do not want to blame the players. I think I cannot blame them because for sure, what they did, they gave it their all. They gave everything to cover so much space," he said.

"We went up and down, but at the end of the day, if you have three or four players who cannot cover up anymore, you get caught like we got caught.

He also gave credit to the tough showing of their opponents who also scored a draw against Thailand last week.

"I must say, in all fairness, it was an absolutely deserved win for Chinese Taipei. The first game we got away, today we didn't get away," he added.

"Nevertheless, I think the potential is really there. Please don't be disappointed. I think we can see many more positives in the next window."