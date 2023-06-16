Why Azkals coach Weiss re-activated Schrock

Stephan Schrock playing against Nepal. Rom Chua/PFF

Many local football fans were surprised on Thursday night when Stephan Schrock made his way to the pitch during the Philippine Azkals' friendly match against Nepal at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Six months ago, the Fil-German attacking midfielder announced his retirement from the national team following their defeat to Indonesia in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup group stage.

But things changed when Hans Michael Weiss was reappointed as the head coach of the Philippine football team, paving the way for Schrock's return.

"Don’t forget many (players) pulled out (ahead of the Nepal game)," Weiss said following their 1-0 win against Nepal.

The German coach said he has limited options at such short time as a number of players were injured and others were still beyond playing shape.

"Manny (Ott), Amani (Aguinaldo), (Julian) Rublico pulled out and it’s not so easy. Even if the score is good, we had to take five players out. Something is missing," he explained.

"This is why we had to activate Schrocky and I already saw it coming."

Weiss added that the crafty footballer might even stay for a lengthy period, although not as a starter like before.

"I don’t consider him much of a starter anymore but he can help in big games with his speed and surprising moves. You need players like these," said the coach.

"Schrocky is very, very important… we see his skills as a player although he didn’t train for six months. Having more fitness, he could be a game changer in those situations."