Philippine Azkals goal-keeper Neil Etheridge during their FIFA international friendly against Chinese Taipei on June 19, 2023 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. RM Chua, PFF.

MANILA – Philippine men’s national football team veteran goal-keeper Neil Etheridge has a challenge for the young players of the squad following their 3-2 loss against Chinese Taipei, Monday night at the Rizal Memorial Complex.

The Birmingham City player said that the Azkals are currently in a transition period, but posted a challenge for the new bloods.

“We’re in a transition period, a building period, I think it’s clear to see,” he said. “We as senior players need to help the younger generation. By saying that, I feel like I was the younger generation many years ago and I feel like the younger generation needs to step up to the plate as well, regardless of the age, everyone needs to play their part,” he said.

“I’ve said before the game, you put on the jersey, you should be honored and proud to represent your country. Play with passion, play with heart.”

“And I think that in times and in moments throughout the game, we did that, but it’s a learning curve for us as a team that we don’t concede two late goals,” Etheridge added.

With the loss, the veteran is opting to look towards what they learned from this window as they ramp up their preparations for the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers that starts in October.

“Really just staying positive. I think that Chinese Taipei came off a 2-2 draw against Thailand in their first game of the international break, and it was disappointing for us to go 2-1 up and then concede two late goals, arguably from our own mistakes, and they were able to put the ball in the back of the net,” he said.

“Chinese Taipei, I feel, was a stronger opposition than Nepal. I feel that we proved over the last two games that we’re more of an attacking threat. Unfortunately, I think that there are aspects of the game that we need to learn very quickly from some young players and some senior players,” Etheridge explained.

“Like I said before, slightly disappointed to have conceded [goals] in the way we did, at the dying [moments] of the game, to kind of leave us empty-handed with nothing. But speaking to coach [Michael Weiss] after the game, we’re taking the positives moving forward to the camp in September, but it would have been very nice to have two games, two wins here in Manila.”