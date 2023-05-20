Incoming Ateneo rookie Mason Amos (21) gestures from the bench during Gilas Pilipinas' game against Malaysia in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Ariya Kurniawan

MANILA -- Incoming Ateneo Blue Eagle Mason Amos showed flashes of brilliance in his first-ever Southeast Asian Games competition with Gilas Pilipinas, and the Fil-Aussie big man shared that it was an experience that turned his dreams into reality.

"Being at such a young age, going to the SEA Games, who would've thought it would happen? But to be able to have the opportunity to compete in the SEA Games against all the other countries is a dream come true," Amos said.

"To be honest, to win the gold medal, no words could really describe how it feels. I'm 18 so winning a gold medal at this age, I never expected to be in this position. I haven't even started UAAP, and to be a SEA Games gold medalist is a blessing," the 6-foot-7 forward added, who scored his SEAG-best eight points and five rebounds in the squad's routing of Malaysia, 94-49, on May 9.

Gilas Pilipinas had reclaimed the gold medal in men's basketball in Phnom Penh when they clobbered host nation Cambodia in the final, 80-69.

Amos also revealed that guiding him in his first taste of the SEA Games was Ginebra star Justin Brownlee.

"He was really my mentor, he always told me to keep my head up if I made a mistake. He is really my idol as well. I know for a fact that this guy's the GOAT [greatest of all time]. The way he plays is incredible, there's no one like it," Amos added.

He then thanked Gilas mentor Chot Reyes for entrusting him with a roster spot despite his young age.

"He's a good coach. I know he gets a lot of hate, but in reality, he's a good guy. People don't understand that he's a really good guy. I've only got good things to coach Chot because he took me in, he gave me the chances that not a lot of 18-year-olds have. I'm forever grateful for what he's done for me."

And after stints with the National Team dating from the February World Cup Qualifiers and the recently-concluded biennial meet, Amos believes he is now ready for UAAP action.

"I think my experiences from Gilas will come a long way when it comes to UAAP time. It was a challenge having to guard guys bigger and more athletic than me so hopefully I can bring that into the UAAP," the young forward said.

Amos committed to Ateneo in April 2022. He briefly studied at the Ateneo de Manila High School before returning to Brisbane, Australia.

Before his call-up to the senior national team in February, Amos suited up for the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championships 2022, averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in six games.

