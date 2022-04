MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University has secured the commitment of Fil-Aussie big man Mason Amos, head coach Tab Baldwin announced on Monday.

The 18-year-old Amos stands at 6-foot-8 and has previously seen action for Camp David-New Zealand in the 2019 edition of the NBTC Tournament in Manila.

In 2019, he was named to the Gilas Pilipinas Youth pool for the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship, but the event was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.