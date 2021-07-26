UAAP: Fil-Am forward Kai Ballungay transfers to Ateneo

Kai Ballungay during the NBTC tournament in 2019. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University on Monday announced that it has recruited Filipino-American forward Kainoa "Kai" Ballungay to its men's basketball team.

Ballungay, 19, played for FilAm Sports in the 2019 edition of the NBTC Tournament, where he was teammates with Jalen Green.

He played one season for California State University, Stanislaus before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his sophomore season.

"Being able to play for Coach Tab is a blessing. I can't wait to get to work," said the 6-foot-7 forward.

Ballungay was a President's Scholar at Stan State and played in 24 games, making four starts. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game as a freshman.

Ballungay's enrollment is already being processed, according to Ateneo team manager Epok Quimpo.

He will sit out one season but will be eligible to play by Season 85.