FIBA: Mason Amos to suit up for Gilas vs Lebanon

Incoming Ateneo rookie Mason Amos is part of the training pool of Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA – Fil-Australian Mason Amos will be donning the Philippine tri-colors as he is set to suit up for the Gilas Pilipinas against Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier.

Gilas will get the service of the 6-foot-7 baller when it faces Lebanon at the Philippines Arena Friday night for the last window of the qualifiers.

The 18-year-old Amos is filling a big shoe as the national team will be missing its usual big men Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, and Carl Tamayo in the match.

The young athlete turned heads during his performance in the FIBA U-18 Asia Championships, finishing with 21.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per outing.

“Well me being such a young age -- I’m only 18 -- it's a good experience for me being able to join PBA players and all the better players in the pool. Like I get the opportunity to play with the best of the best in the Philippines,” Amos said.

“I’m just blessed to play. There’s nothing better to play for the Philippines. Under-18s was good but this is another step and I’m looking forward to it.”

Amos also acknowledged the pressure of wearing the Gilas jersey but assured that he is taking it step by step.

He said he looks up to former national team standout Ranidel de Ocampo, whom he considers as his mentor.

“He’s always been my idol -- the way he plays pick and pop; he goes inside, he’s physical. I try to master my game behind him and he’s been a good mentor to me,” he said.

Amos is also committed to Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP.