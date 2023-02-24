Gilas Pilipinas recruit Mason Amos. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

New Gilas Pilipinas recruit Mason Amos is just 18.

But he showed he belongs to the big leagues by coming off the bench with a perfect 5-of-5 from the field against Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday.

He had 13 points, highlighted by three treys, in 8:30 minutes of play.

"Mason is … what, 18 years old or something. So, he still has a lot to learn, he still has a lot to develop, especially on defense. But, you can see his shooting prowess for a big man," said Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

"That's the weapon that we feel that we can continuously exploit, that we can use moving forward."

Reyes also cited Amos role as one of just two big men in their second unit, the other being a more experienced Jamie Malonzo.

"The fact that they both played well, I think, was a big factor. The bench really gave us a spark, going on crucial runs in both the first and the second half," said the national team coach.

Gilas is set to play against Jordan on Monday and fans are wondering if Reyes will again field in Amos.

"Whether he's a shoo-in or not in the next game still remains to be seen," said Reyes. "We have to get out of here now so that we can watch Jordan's game versus India... We wanna take a look at who Jordan has on their line-up, who they're bringing in, who are the players."

"And then we make a decision."