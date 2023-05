MULTIMEDIA

Gilas Pilipinas regains SEA Games basketball crown

POC/PSC handout

The members of Gilas Pilipinas celebrate after winning the men's basketball finals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday. The Philippines avenged a group stage loss to Cambodia with an 80-69 triumph in the final to claim the gold medal and regain its crown as kings of Southeast Asian basketball it lost in 2022.