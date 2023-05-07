Echo asserts mastery of Blacklist, bags first MPL title

Handout photo

MANILA -- Echo Philippines nabbed the MPL Philippines Season 11 title after beating Blacklist International in a dominant fashion, 4-0, in the grand finals held in the SMX Convention Center on Sunday.

This is Echo's first MPL championship and another sweep of Blacklist, duplicating their M4 World Championship finals performance.

Echo previously failed in its MPL title bid in Season 10 against Blacklist, but got their revenge Sunday.

Despite the white and black squad showing signs of life in Game 4, Orcas pushed back and proceeded to win the chip.

Echo's hyper-aggressive stance in games have allowed them to push Blacklist to their limits.

One of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's key heroes, Diggie, was earlier banned for the rest of MPL Season 11 playoffs, and he did not hold back and expressed his dismay for that development.

Estes was also a priority ban for Echo, which is also one of OhMyV33nus' key heroes.

Sanford Marin "Sanford" Vinuya took home the finals MVP award, who also shared a humble statement after winning.

Sanford shares a humble statement after winning the finals MVP award: "Kung panaginip man ito, sana 'di na ako magising." pic.twitter.com/znlROqnFTn — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) May 7, 2023

"Kung panaginip man ito, sana 'di na ako magising," the 16-year-old wonder said.

Both squads will be representing the Philippines in MSC 2023 to be held in Cambodia this June, after placing first and second places this season.