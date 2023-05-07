Courtesy: MPL Season 11

MANILA — Blacklist International EXP-Laner Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap will be MPL Season 11's latest addition to the league's "Hall of Legends."

He will join teammates Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna who were inducted into the inaugural batch during MPL Season 10.

Edward joined Blacklist as a midlaner in MPL Season 5, where he was teammates with fellow young star Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol. After V33wise's addition to the team in Season 7, they went on to win the MPL title, where he was first hailed Grand Finals MVP.

Despite his young age, Edward provided steady veteran presence for the squad, particularly in Season 10 where he was vital to Blacklist's win against Echo.

Ahead of Season 11, he admitted he received offers to play overseas, but decided to stay with Blacklist.

"Kaso lang naisip ko, hindi ko kaya 'yung language nila, 'yung pagkain, kaya nag-decide na lang ako mag-stay sa Blacklist."