Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA — Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap's M4 world championship stint could've been his swan song with Blacklist International.

Speaking to reporters during the team's MPL Philippines media day, the 17-year-old shared he got offers from an Indonesian team ahead of confirming his decision to play for Blacklist once more in MPL Philippines Season 11.

The young skipper revealed two teams gave offers. But a month full of games wherein they had to ferry to Indonesia and back became "Agent Zero's" litmus test, as the cultural differences became the dealbreaker.

"Actually, gusto ko sana mag-Indo," the MPL Season 10 finals MVP said, when asked why he opted to play in Season 11.

"Kaso lang naisip ko, hindi ko kaya 'yung language nila, 'yung pagkain, kaya nag-decide na lang ako mag-stay sa Blacklist."

Edward, along with Salic “Hadji” Imam and Kiel “Oheb” Soriano - collectively called the young ‘MV3’ core of Blacklist - were previously rumored to be sitting out MPL Season 11, as they comprised Blacklist’s SEA Games tryout roster.

Blacklist failing to make the cut in the SEA Games tryout pool fueled speculation that the triad will be sitting out the 11th pro season of local ML play.

Following Edward’s decision, he will swap places with Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse, who will step up as the starting EXP-laner for Blacklist.

Edward was glad with the mini-reunion with Renejay, with whome he's already teamed up in inter-barangay tournaments in Bataan before they went pro.