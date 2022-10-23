Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap's consistent performance became a key factor in him winning the Grand Finals MVP, his second in four seasons.

But if Edward were to choose who should be awarded the MVP, he believes his teammate, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, deserves the award.

Wise's suggestion to prioritize the 17-year-old's draft picks, particularly the Echo-dismantling Benedetta, instead of his hero picks, became one of the pivotal decisions to winning the championship title.

The move to prioritize Wise's heroes was all plotted out but the newly-inducted "Hall of Legends" awardee insisted to prioritize his teammate's picks, captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna recalled.

"Lahat ng preparations namin plano na talaga namin na kunin yung hero ni Wise pero yung time na iyon, iyon din sana yung plano namin pero bigla nalang sinabi ni Wise na i-high pick na lang natin yung hero ni Edward and then ako na yung magiging sacrifice and yung sacrifice na iyon yung isa sa mga importanteng bagay kung bakit kami nag champion ngayon and nakakuha kami ng momentum," OhMyV33nus told reporters after winning the MPL Philippines championship title.

Wise further elaborated on the decision.

"Nung sinuggest ko sa kanila yung babaguhin naming draft kasi napansin ko yung ina-adjust namin palitan lang walang kakaiba sa gagawin namin eh dalawang beses na kami na talo sa palitan na iyon so sabi ko itry naman natin iyong Benedetta tas nag-go naman sila," Wise told reporters.

Edward's performance, particularly on the Benedetta, stopped Echo Philippines from doing the backdoor plays they are notorious for -- and it was the same hero that gave him the Finals MVP nod in Season 7.

No less than head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza felt proud of the wunderkind.

"Sobrang proud dahil sa ganyang edad ang dami na niyang na-achieve, nakapagpatayo ng sariling bahay samantalang ako nung ganyang edad ako taong computer shop," Bon Chan said.

Edward will take home $1,000 (P59,000) as cash prize for winning the MVP accolade anew.

Blacklist will have time to rest before gearing for the M4 World Championships and the International Esports Federation World Championships.