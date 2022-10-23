Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

A mix of active and retired Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players and personalities are included in the MPL Philippines “Hall of Legends” – the league’s iteration of a “Hall of Fame” – awardees in its inaugural event.

Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-Anon, Angelo “Phewww” Arcangel, Joshua “Ch4nku” Mangilog, Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura, Setsuna “AkoSiDogie” Ignacio, and RSG head coach Brian “Panda” Lim, are listed in the hall of fame.

AkoSiDogie is a pioneer of the country’s ML:BB esports scene. His influence has reverberated through and through.

OhMyV33nus and Wise, known as the “V33wise” tandem, led Blacklist International towards back-to-back MPL Philippines titles in Season 7 and Season 8, and eventually, the world championship.

Wise is known for changing the landscape of the jungler meta in Mobile Legends, introducing the use of sustain heroes to farm objectives across the map. OhMyV33nus, Blacklist’s captain and main shotcaller, is known for making in-game decisions that ultimately change the tides of the game in their favor. She is also known as an ML:BB community trailblazer, as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ribo, known as “The Goat” (Greatest of All Time) of ML:BB is known as one of the most decorated ML:BB players in terms of achievements, having secured two local titles, one Southeast Asia Cup title, a SEA Games gold medal, and the world championship title in his four-year career. He left Bren Esports in 2022, which signaled his retirement from the professional scene.

Karl “KarlTzy'' Nepomuceno is also one of the inductees. Starting his career at the age of 14, KarlTzy later on gained prominence after leading Bren Esports to the first world championship title for the Philippines in 2021, earning the Grand Finals MVP plum when they defeated Burmese Ghouls. His former teammate, Angelo “Phewww” Arcangel, is also a hall of famer, known as the “Idol ng mga Kids”

Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura is a two-time MPL champion under the Sunsparks banner. He innovated the meta through the feeding diggie strat, among other things.

Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog is also one of the inductees, spearheading the clutch plays that propelled Execration to the title “comeback kings” before establishing permanence in Omega Esports from Season 8 onwards.

MPL stakeholders such as the fans, athletes, owners, the media were given the chance to vote for their Hall of Legends inductees.